Bishoo leads Windies demolition of Zimbabwe “A”

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC — West Indies bowlers, led by leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, got a flattering boost of confidence in their three-day, tour match against Zimbabwe “A” yesterday.

Bishoo was the most successful bowler with 3-28 from 8.1 overs, but Shannon Gabriel, Miguel Cummins and Raymond Reifer all collected cheap wickets, as the Windies dismissed the home team for 143 to gain a first-innings lead of 193 on the second day of three-day match at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.

The visitors reached 74 for one in their second innings at the close for an overall lead of 217 in their only practice match before the first Test of two against Zimbabwe.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was bowled in the second over for two, but Kieran Powell, not out on 34, and Kyle Hope, not out on 35, tried to ease concerns about their form and place in the side, batting through another 18 overs before stumps were drawn.

Bishoo claimed the last three wickets in the Zimbabwe “A” first innings, as he tried to restore his captain’s confidence in his bowling ahead of the brief Test series.

He had Tinotenda Mutombodzi caught close to the wicket for 12, bowled Tendai Chisoro for 13 and brought the innings to a close when he had Donald Tiripano stumped for 14.

Earlier, Gabriel and new-ball partner Kemar Roach had failed to make the breakthrough in their opening spells, but Cummins and Reifer soon put things right and undermined the Zimbabwe “A” top-order.

Cummins removed opener Brian Shari and Tarisai Musakanda for five and nought respectively, in the space of three balls in his first over to leave the Zimbabweans rocking on 23 for two.

Left-arm fast-medium bowler Reifer ended a brief period of resistance to leave the “A” Team wobbling on 55 for four, when he trapped Justice Chibhabha lbw for 25 in his first over and condemned Ryan Burl to the same fate for 16.

West Indies captain Jason Holder brought another period of defiance to a close, when he held a return catch to dismiss Richmond Mutumbami for nine.

Gabriel replaced Holder and triggered a further slide, when he removed “A” Team captain Peter Moor for the top score of 32 and bowled Nyasha Mayavo for a fourth-ball duck in the space of five deliveries in his fifth over to leave the hosts reeling on 99 for seven before Bishoo completed the demolition job.

Gabriel ended with 2-5 from six overs, Cummins finished with 2-8 from five overs and Reifer 2-29 from five overs.

Starting the day on 301 for six, the Windies declared their first inside the first half-hour, following the dismissal of Shane Dowrich for 27, leaving Holder not out on 19.