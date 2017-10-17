Mixed day for Guyana as indoor hockey tournament commences

Guyana defeated Barbados 5-4 in the Men’s division, to cap off a mixed day, following losses to Uruguay and Argentina in Women’s section, when the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup commenced yesterday.
The Men’s team recorded the only win for the locals at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, led by a hat-trick from Robert France in the sixth, 14th, and 36th minute, while Hilton Chester and Jamarj Assanah added goals in the 24th and 33rd minute each.
For the Barbadians, Che Warner bagged a double in the 25th and 28th minute, while Akeem Rudder and Neil Franklin scored in the 32nd and 38th minute correspondingly.
