Floodlights win Jai Hind CC fundraiser softball tournament

Floodlight Masters Sunday warmed up for the upcoming seventh annual Guyana Softball Cup tournament by winning Sunday’s four-team Jai Hind Cricket Club fund-raising softball tournament in Berbice.
In a tense and exciting final Floodlights, in fading light, got home by a mere three runs in the final against Wellman Masters in the specially arranged 15 overs-a-side tournament.
Floodlight won the toss, batted first and scored 144 for 6 wickets off their allotted 15 overs.
Floodlights owed their ….
Powell, Kyle Hope star in Windies final dress rehearsal
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Kieran Powell and Kyle Hope got into gear with half-centuries, as West Indies had to settle for a draw with Zimbabwe “A” in their three-day, tour match yesterday.
Men go down 0-4 to Trinidad, winless streak continues for women
It was a disappointing day for team Guyana as the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
Gold is Money, Future Stars to clash in Futsal final
Gold is Money will oppose Future Stars in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal Championship grand finale today following semi-final wins over Sparta Boss and Back Circle respectively on Monday.
Europe leads Santos past Northern Rangers
Santos hammered Northern Rangers 3-0, when the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), 2017/2018 Premier League continued on Monday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
Cooper returns to Windies Women’s line-up
ST JOHNS, Antigua, CMC – Britney Cooper is set to make her return to the international stage when West Indies Women face Sri Lanka Women in three Twenty20 Internationals this week here.