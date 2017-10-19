Trump slams NFL for not making players stand for anthem

NEW YORK, (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the National Football League on Wednesday for not forcing players to stand for the national anthem, firing back after league officials meeting in New York chose instead to effectively back players’ right to political activism.
“Total disrespect for our great country!” tweeted Trump, who has repeatedly denounced players in the country’s most popular sports league as unpatriotic for kneeling during the anthem in a demonstration against racism.
After the first day of the NFL’s two-day autumn meeting of team owners, players and their union’s leaders in Manhattan,NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters they talked about “the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to. About issues in our communities to make our communities better.”
The small but growing number of players kneeling during the national anthem are protesting the killing by police of unarmed black men and boys across the United States, as well as racial disparities in the criminal justice system. More than half of all NFL players are black.
Trump wants the league to suspend players if they kneel during pregame renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” His vice president, Mike Pence, walked out of a stadium in Indianapolis this month as players knelt, which Trump said he had instructed Pence to do.
On Tuesday, Goodell appeared less interested in stifling the protests, despite the president’s views, and rather hailed the character of the players, saying that he wanted to help their political activism.
The commissioner said the league will meet again with players, probably in the next two weeks, and spend more time talking to reporters when the gathering concludes.
Men humble Mexico 12-0, women record first win
Guyana recorded their best showing so far in the Pan American Indoor Hockey championships humbling Mexico and Barbados in the men and womenТs divisions respectively yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Warner brings out the old ‘Bull’ to ignite the Ashes
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Age and fatherhood may have mellowed David Warner, but nothing coaxes the old ‘Bull’ out of the Australia vice-captain like a home Ashes series.
Bangladesh trials a good test for hot Ashes, says Handscomb
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Australia middle order batsman Peter Handscomb says his fighting innings in the nausea-inducing humidity of Bangladesh last month should put him in good stead for the blazing heat of an Ashes summer.
Self-belief, fight crucial to beating Zimbabwe: Brathwaite
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite has warned the two-Test series against Zimbabwe will not be a straightforward one, and has urged his teammates to show the same self-belief and fighting spirit they displayed in their shock win over England at Headingley last August.
Batting concerns for Taylor despite series sweep
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor remains concerned about her side’s batting despite their convincing clean sweep of last week’s three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women.