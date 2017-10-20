Future Stars dismiss Gold is Money 4-1

Future Stars secured the coveted Street Vibes Entertainment ‘National Futsal Championship’, dismissing Gold is Money by a 4-1 score line on Wednesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
It was the Curtez Kellman show in the fixture which was a rematch of the previous Futsal final. The Georgetown Football Club midfielder made his presence felt, banging in a hat-trick.
Kellman rifled a right shot into the right side in the 15th minute to break the deadlock, before lashing another powerful effort into the back of the net in the 28th minute to make it 2-0.
Gold is Money eventually ….
Guyana suffers three defeats
Guyana recorded their worst showing yesterday in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship, losing to Canada in the Men’s division and Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America (USA) in the Women’s section.
Shanaka hundred, early losses put Windies on backfoot
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Dasun Shanaka stroked an aggressive, unbeaten hundred but fast bowler Keon Joseph led a focussed bowling effort to help restrict Sri Lanka A on the opening day of the second four-day “Test” here Thursday.
UDFA dismantle West Dem 3-0 for inaugural title
Tourney host, Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) was crowned as the inaugural GT Beer Intra-Association Football Champion, dismantling West Demerara 3-0 on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.
Series win vital but focus on improvement – Coach Law
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Though winning the upcoming two-Test series against Zimbabwe will be vital, head coach Stuart Law said Thursday continuing to make key improvements as a Test unit would be the overall objective.
RAN 7s scheduled for 25/26 November in Mexico City
The pools and playing format have been announced for the 2017 Rugby Americas North (RAN) scheduled to be held in Mexico City on November 25 and 26.