Future Stars dismiss Gold is Money 4-1

Street Vibes Entertainment National Futsal Championship Final

Captain of Future Stars Jeremy Garrett, collecting the winner’s cheque from a representative of Street Vibes Entertainment in the presence of his teammates, following the conclusion of the final at the National Gymnasium

Future Stars secured the coveted Street Vibes Entertainment ‘National Futsal Championship’, dismissing Gold is Money by a 4-1 score line on Wednesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

It was the Curtez Kellman show in the fixture which was a rematch of the previous Futsal final. The Georgetown Football Club midfielder made his presence felt, banging in a hat-trick.

Kellman rifled a right shot into the right side in the 15th minute to break the deadlock, before lashing another powerful effort into the back of the net in the 28th minute to make it 2-0.

