Fiedtkou leads Guyana women to second win

Guyana women secured their second win of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup, dismissing Barbados 4-1 yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Marzana Fiedtkou bagged a double in the 12th and 20th minute, while Chantelle Fernandes and Trisha Woodroffe scored in the 37th and 40th minute apiece.

For Barbados, Jada Prescod scored in the 18th minute in what was their second loss to the locals in the tournament. The Ladies will now oppose Trinidad and Tobago at 11:55hrs, in the fifth place Playoff.

Meanwhile the Guyanese men lost to Argentina 3-1 in their final group matchup to end the round-robin stage on six points and in the fifth position.

Juan Eleicegui, Alfredo Sosa and Joaquin Gonzalez scored in the 20th, 29th and 34th minute each for the Argentines.

On target for the locals in the 34th was Robert France. The Guyanese will now face-off with the Canadians today in the third place playoff from 16:10hrs.