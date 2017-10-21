Fiedtkou leads Guyana women to second win

Guyana women secured their second win of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup, dismissing Barbados 4-1 yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Marzana Fiedtkou bagged a double in the 12th and 20th minute, while Chantelle Fernandes and Trisha Woodroffe scored in the 37th and 40th minute apiece.
For Barbados, Jada Prescod scored in the 18th minute in what was their second loss to the locals in the tournament. The Ladies will now oppose Trinidad and Tobago at 11:55hrs, in the fifth place Playoff.
Meanwhile the Guyanese men lost to Argentina 3-1 in their final group matchup to end the round-robin stage on six points and in the fifth position.
Juan Eleicegui, Alfredo Sosa and Joaquin Gonzalez scored in the 20th, 29th and 34th minute each for the Argentines.
On target for the locals in the 34th was Robert France. The Guyanese will now face-off with the Canadians today in the third place playoff from 16:10hrs.
Golden Jaguars to play Trinidad, Indonesia in Friendly Internationals next month
The Golden Jaguars will return to the International Circuit in the month of November after being invited by the Trinidad and Tobago and the Indonesia Football Association respectively for overseas International Friendlies.
Perez steers DCC to exciting win over Everest
West Indies Under-19 selectee Raymond Perez, yesterday produced an impressive knock to spur the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a thrilling four-wicket win over Everest Cricket Club in the first semi-final of the Georgetown Cricket Association, Carib Beer, first-division T20 tournament at the DCC Ground.
Guyana Jaguars face C’bean side tomorrow at Providence
The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with the Keem Foundation, and Carib Beer Thursday launched its “Cricket Care” T20 charity match set for 5pm tomorrow at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
National Sports Commission hosts second Special Schools Athletics Sports
Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, yesterday said that he was proud that the Department of Sport was able to host the second Special Schools Athletic Sports.
Courts Pee Wee round of 16 matches commence today
The round of 16 stage in the seventh annual Court’s Pee Wee Primary Schools Football championships commence today at the Thirst Park ground.