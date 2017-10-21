Sports

GFF concludes D License programme

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially concluded their CONCACAF D-License programme last Saturday at the federation’s boardroom.

In attendance at the completion of the programme were CONCACAF Instructors Anton Corneal and Vincent Ganzberg, GFF Technical Director (TD) Ian Greenwood and Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph.

Ian Greenwood

“The federation is pleased with the participation of the candidates; they were always engaged and always asking questions of Instructors. We improved on last year’s D License course by revising the paper work with coaches in the evenings rather than closing in the afternoon with practical session. The GFF Technical staff

Bryan Joseph

conducted the evening sessions and it proved very beneficial. We’ll get the results of the D License from CONCACAF over the next few weeks,” Greenwood stated according to a release from the GFF.

The initiative, which lasted for five days, was attended by 30 coaches from the Elite Clubs and the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres (ATCs).

