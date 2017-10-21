GFF concludes D License programme

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially concluded their CONCACAF D-License programme last Saturday at the federation’s boardroom.
In attendance at the completion of the programme were CONCACAF Instructors Anton Corneal and Vincent Ganzberg, GFF Technical Director (TD) Ian Greenwood and Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph.
“The federation is pleased with the participation of the candidates; they were always engaged and always asking questions of Instructors. We improved on last year’s D License course by revising the paper work with coaches in the evenings rather than closing in the afternoon with practical session. The GFF Technical staff
conducted the evening sessions and it proved very beneficial. We’ll get the results of the D License from CONCACAF over the next few weeks,” Greenwood stated according to a release from the GFF.
The initiative, which lasted for five days, was attended by 30 coaches from the Elite Clubs and the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres (ATCs).
Fiedtkou leads Guyana women to second win
Guyana women secured their second win of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup, dismissing Barbados 4-1 yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Golden Jaguars to play Trinidad, Indonesia in Friendly Internationals next month
The Golden Jaguars will return to the International Circuit in the month of November after being invited by the Trinidad and Tobago and the Indonesia Football Association respectively for overseas International Friendlies.
Perez steers DCC to exciting win over Everest
West Indies Under-19 selectee Raymond Perez, yesterday produced an impressive knock to spur the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a thrilling four-wicket win over Everest Cricket Club in the first semi-final of the Georgetown Cricket Association, Carib Beer, first-division T20 tournament at the DCC Ground.
Guyana Jaguars face C’bean side tomorrow at Providence
The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with the Keem Foundation, and Carib Beer Thursday launched its “Cricket Care” T20 charity match set for 5pm tomorrow at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
National Sports Commission hosts second Special Schools Athletics Sports
Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, yesterday said that he was proud that the Department of Sport was able to host the second Special Schools Athletic Sports.