Adams, Ali–Mohamed set up another GCC, DCC final

Anthony Adams produced a mean spell of spin bowling while national under – 19 captain Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed blasted an unbeaten 30 in a combined effort to hand the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) a commanding five-wicket win over the Police Sports Club in the second semi-final of the Georgetown Cricket Association, Carib Beer T20 tournament at the GCC ground, Bourda yesterday.

GCC, after completing victory with three overs to spare, will battle against old foes the Demerara Cricket Club on a date to be decided.

GCC, after winning the toss, invited Police to take the first strike.

The lawmen were well placed at the ending of the first power play with the score on 46 for two with Andrew Lyght (jnr) (1), bowled by Ronsford Beaton in the first over and Alex Algoo (5), the other batsman to be dismissed…..