All Stars clash today in Cricket Hurricane Relief T20 match

A number of regional and local cricketers are set to go on show this evening in a Guyana All-Star versus a Caribbean All-Star matchup at the Guyana National Stadium, in a humanitarian gesture to raise funds for hurricane relief after hurricanes Irma and Maria ravished parts of the region recently.

The match is set to bowl off from 17:00hrs under the theme ‘Cricket Cares’ which is the brainchild of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in collaboration with Carib Beer and Keem’s Foundation.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Guyana skipper Leon Johnson touched on the humanitarian aspect while his counterpart Rayad Emrit spoke of the challenges of playing in Guyana. ….