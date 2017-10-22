All Stars clash today in Cricket Hurricane Relief T20 match

A number of regional and local cricketers are set to go on show this evening in a Guyana All-Star versus a Caribbean All-Star matchup at the Guyana National Stadium, in a humanitarian gesture to raise funds for hurricane relief after hurricanes Irma and Maria ravished parts of the region recently.
The match is set to bowl off from 17:00hrs under the theme ‘Cricket Cares’ which is the brainchild of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in collaboration with Carib Beer and Keem’s Foundation.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Guyana skipper Leon Johnson touched on the humanitarian aspect while his counterpart Rayad Emrit spoke of the challenges of playing in Guyana. ….
Hope shines but Windies falter to give Zimbabwe edge
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – The enterprising Shai Hope was left stranded agonisingly short of a third Test hundred as West Indies lost seven wickets in a dismal final session to be bowled out cheaply, giving minnows Zimbabwe the advantage on the opening day of the first Test here yesterday.
Inaugural lighted bails cricket on today in B/ce
The Cotton Tree Diehard Cricket Ground will be buzzing with a hive of activity today when the big names in softball cricket gather for one day explosive action of cricket.
Men’s hockey team loses 2-5 to Canada in third place playoff
Guyana finished outside the medals in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup after the men’s team lost 2-5 to Canada in the third place playoff yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Batting flop sends Windies A to crushing defeat
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – West Indies A failed with the bat for the second time in as many days, after left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara claimed a 12-wicket match haul to send them crashing to a heavy 280-run loss inside three days, in the second four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Kohli hails India’s new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
(Reuters) – India captain Virat Kohli has praised new spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and is tempted to play them together in India’s one-day series opener against New Zealand in Mumbai today.