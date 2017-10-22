Men’s hockey team loses 2-5 to Canada in third place playoff

Guyana finished outside the medals in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup after the men’s team lost 2-5 to Canada in the third place playoff yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Jonathan Roberts registered a hat-trick against his familiar foe in what was the second win for the Canadians against the Guyanese [8-5 in the earlier group round.
Roberts scored in the eighth, 34th and 40th minute while Devohn Noronha and Gurtej Dhaliwal netted in the 18th and 29th minute respectively…..
Hope shines but Windies falter to give Zimbabwe edge
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – The enterprising Shai Hope was left stranded agonisingly short of a third Test hundred as West Indies lost seven wickets in a dismal final session to be bowled out cheaply, giving minnows Zimbabwe the advantage on the opening day of the first Test here yesterday.
Inaugural lighted bails cricket on today in B/ce
The Cotton Tree Diehard Cricket Ground will be buzzing with a hive of activity today when the big names in softball cricket gather for one day explosive action of cricket.
Batting flop sends Windies A to crushing defeat
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – West Indies A failed with the bat for the second time in as many days, after left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara claimed a 12-wicket match haul to send them crashing to a heavy 280-run loss inside three days, in the second four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Kohli hails India’s new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
(Reuters) – India captain Virat Kohli has praised new spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and is tempted to play them together in India’s one-day series opener against New Zealand in Mumbai today.
All Stars clash today in Cricket Hurricane Relief T20 match
A number of regional and local cricketers are set to go on show this evening in a Guyana All-Star versus a Caribbean All-Star matchup at the Guyana National Stadium, in a humanitarian gesture to raise funds for hurricane relief after hurricanes Irma and Maria ravished parts of the region recently.