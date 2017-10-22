Men’s hockey team loses 2-5 to Canada in third place playoff

Guyana finished outside the medals in the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup after the men’s team lost 2-5 to Canada in the third place playoff yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Jonathan Roberts registered a hat-trick against his familiar foe in what was the second win for the Canadians against the Guyanese [8-5 in the earlier group round.

Roberts scored in the eighth, 34th and 40th minute while Devohn Noronha and Gurtej Dhaliwal netted in the 18th and 29th minute respectively…..