Fletcher, Rutherford shine in All-Star Hurricane Relief match

-as Guyana All-Star defeats Caribbean All-Star by five wickets

Christopher Barnwell clips a delivery from Fidel Edwards for four during his late-order cameo. (Royston Alkins photo)

Guyana All-Star defeated the Caribbean All-Star by five wickets in ‘Cricket Cares’ hurricane relief match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence last evening.

Guyana All-Star won the toss and invited the Caribbean select side to take first strike.

Openers Andrew Fletcher and Kjorn Ottley quickly got into their stride and carried the score to 44 without loss at the end of the first six overs.

Ottley struck boundaries on either side of the wicket while Fletcher dumped deliveries from Romario Shepherd and Steven Jacobs into the stands as the Caribbean All Stars motored on.

The pair continued to ….

