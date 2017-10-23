Fletcher, Rutherford shine in All-Star Hurricane Relief match

Guyana All-Star defeated the Caribbean All-Star by five wickets in ‘Cricket Cares’ hurricane relief match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence last evening.
Guyana All-Star won the toss and invited the Caribbean select side to take first strike.
Openers Andrew Fletcher and Kjorn Ottley quickly got into their stride and carried the score to 44 without loss at the end of the first six overs.
Ottley struck boundaries on either side of the wicket while Fletcher dumped deliveries from Romario Shepherd and Steven Jacobs into the stands as the Caribbean All Stars motored on.
The pair continued to ….
Williams captures Digicel’s Cancer Awareness road race
In an extraordinary display of speed, power and stamina, Team Foundation’s Geron Williams almost rode wire-to-wire, emerging winner of yesterday’s sixth annual Digicel Cancer Awareness road race in a thrilling sprint finish.
T/dad men, USA women crowned Pan American indoor hockey champs
Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America (USA) were crowned the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup men and women’s champions respectively after defeating Argentina teams in both finals Saturday.
Black Pearl/GFC play to stalemate in GFA league
Newly promoted unit Black Pearl FC held Georgetown Football Club (GFC) to a 1-1 draw, when the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) 2017/2018 League continued yesterday.
Bishoo’s five puts Windies in control at Queens
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo’s fourth five-wicket haul in Tests handed West Indies a precious 60-run first innings lead, and the Caribbean side then batted themselves into control of the opening Test against Zimbabwe on the second day here yesterday.
Fletcher delivers series win for Windies
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Afy Fletcher’s career-best five-wicket haul was enough to help West Indies Women to a comfortable 47-run win in the second Twenty20 International here Saturday night, and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.