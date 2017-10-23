Fletcher, Rutherford shine in All-Star Hurricane Relief match

Guyana All-Star defeated the Caribbean All-Star by five wickets in ‘Cricket Cares’ hurricane relief match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence last evening.

Guyana All-Star won the toss and invited the Caribbean select side to take first strike.

Openers Andrew Fletcher and Kjorn Ottley quickly got into their stride and carried the score to 44 without loss at the end of the first six overs.

Ottley struck boundaries on either side of the wicket while Fletcher dumped deliveries from Romario Shepherd and Steven Jacobs into the stands as the Caribbean All Stars motored on.

The pair continued to ….