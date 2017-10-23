Khan’s hat-trick propels Soesdyke Falcons to semis

A second half hat-trick from rising star Tyrell Khan propelled Soesdyke Falcons into the semi-finals of the annual Hamilton Green Football tournament after they soared past Ann’s Grove 5-2 on Saturday at the Victoria Community ground.
The large crowd that descended on the venue was treated to an individual performance to remember as Khan, following his introduction, destroyed the Ann’s Grove backline, scoring three goals in the space of 11 minutes.
It could have easily been four goals for the diminutive attacker if not for a spurned penalty kick in the 81st minute. However, Khan was forgiven for the unexpected blunder, as he pushed his side into a 2-1 lead with a 60th minute strike.
Kelly Boston then made his ….
