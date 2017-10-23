T/dad men, USA women crowned Pan American indoor hockey champs

Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America (USA) were crowned the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup men and women’s champions respectively after defeating Argentina teams in both finals Saturday.

The twin-island republic clinched the men’s title by swamping Argentina 7-0 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue while the Americans overcame Argentina women 2-1.

Both teams played unbeaten throughout the championships and with their victories, both teams have qualified for the Indoor World Cup in 2018 in Berlin, Germany.