T/dad men, USA women crowned Pan American indoor hockey champs

Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America (USA) were crowned the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup men and women’s champions respectively after defeating Argentina teams in both finals Saturday.
The twin-island republic clinched the men’s title by swamping Argentina 7-0 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue while the Americans overcame Argentina women 2-1.
Both teams played unbeaten throughout the championships and with their victories, both teams have qualified for the Indoor World Cup in 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Williams captures Digicel’s Cancer Awareness road race
In an extraordinary display of speed, power and stamina, Team Foundation’s Geron Williams almost rode wire-to-wire, emerging winner of yesterday’s sixth annual Digicel Cancer Awareness road race in a thrilling sprint finish.
Fletcher, Rutherford shine in All-Star Hurricane Relief match
Guyana All-Star defeated the Caribbean All-Star by five wickets in ‘Cricket Cares’ hurricane relief match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence last evening.
Black Pearl/GFC play to stalemate in GFA league
Newly promoted unit Black Pearl FC held Georgetown Football Club (GFC) to a 1-1 draw, when the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) 2017/2018 League continued yesterday.
Bishoo’s five puts Windies in control at Queens
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo’s fourth five-wicket haul in Tests handed West Indies a precious 60-run first innings lead, and the Caribbean side then batted themselves into control of the opening Test against Zimbabwe on the second day here yesterday.
Fletcher delivers series win for Windies
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Afy Fletcher’s career-best five-wicket haul was enough to help West Indies Women to a comfortable 47-run win in the second Twenty20 International here Saturday night, and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.