Williams captures Digicel’s Cancer Awareness road race

In an extraordinary display of speed, power and stamina, Team Foundation’s Geron Williams almost rode wire-to-wire, emerging winner of yesterday’s sixth annual Digicel Cancer Awareness road race in a thrilling sprint finish.

Williams, who trailed for just about seven laps in the gruelling but lucrative 70-mile fixture (30 laps) which was staged around the outer circuit of the National Park, won the event in two hours, 54 minutes and 19 seconds.

A testament to his class and dominance on the saddle on the steamy Sunday afternoon, the 26-year also carted off three of the five sprint prizes during the flagship event which attracted in excess of 80 casual and semi-professional bikers.

Williams, who campaigns….