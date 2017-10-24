Bishoo puts Zimbabwe in a spin as West Indies claim first test

(Reuters) – Devendra Bishoo provided an excellent display of leg spin to grab four wickets as West Indies eased to a 117-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first test in Bulawayo on Tuesday.
Bishoo took four for 105 in Zimbabwe’s second innings as the hosts were bowled out for 316, taking his haul for the match to nine for 184.
Zimbabwe had earlier been set a target of 434 for victory after West Indies were bowled out for 373 in their second innings after Roston Chase top-scored with 95.
Zimbabwe made a bright start with a 99-run opening partnership before Hamilton Masakadza (57) and Solomon Mire (47) lost their wickets in quick succession, followed by Craig Ervine and Sean Williams to go to tea on 159-4.
Brandan Taylor (73), recalled to the side for the series after an absence of three years, provided some stout resistance, but the home side’s hopes of victory were ended when he was run out as the eighth wicket to fall.
The second and final test will also be played in Bulawayo and starts on Sunday.
Akshaya Persaud lone new face in Jaguars squad
The national selectors yesterday announced the squad for the first round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day tournament which begins Thursday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
‘Green Machine’ placing emphasis on fitness, speed
With just about five weeks to go before the start of the Rugby America’s North (RAN) 7s Championship in Mexico City, special emphasis has been placed on improving the fitness and speed of the ‘Green Machine’.
Chase nearing hundred hundred, Windies eyeing win
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Roston Chase was within touching distance of a fourth Test hundred as West Indies carved out a lead in excess of 400 runs to increase their stranglehold on the opening Test against Zimbabwe, on the third day at Queens Sports Club here yesterday.
Stunning Dottin century hands Windies clean sweep
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Mercurial right-hander Deandra Dottin belted an astonishing hundred as West Indies Women trounced Sri Lanka Women by 31 runs to sweep the three-match Twenty20 International series here Sunday night.
Ronaldo retains FIFA award for world’s best player
LONDON, (Reuters) – Real Madrid’s Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the best soccer player in the world for the second year running at FIFA’s The Best awards gala yesterday.