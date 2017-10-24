‘Green Machine’ placing emphasis on fitness, speed

With just about five weeks to go before the start of the Rugby America’s North (RAN) 7s Championship in Mexico City, special emphasis has been placed on improving the fitness and speed of the ‘Green Machine’.

According to Captain of the national team, Ryan Gonsalves, these are the keys to succeeding at the two-day fixture scheduled for November 25 and 26.

“I think we have steps to take in terms of our fitness for what we would need in the Mexican conditions but at the same time we are no strangers to the conditions there,” said Gonsalves yesterday…..