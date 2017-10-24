‘Green Machine’ placing emphasis on fitness, speed

With just about five weeks to go before the start of the Rugby America’s North (RAN) 7s Championship in Mexico City, special emphasis has been placed on improving the fitness and speed of the ‘Green Machine’.
According to Captain of the national team, Ryan Gonsalves, these are the keys to succeeding at the two-day fixture scheduled for November 25 and 26.
“I think we have steps to take in terms of our fitness for what we would need in the Mexican conditions but at the same time we are no strangers to the conditions there,” said Gonsalves yesterday…..
Akshaya Persaud lone new face in Jaguars squad
The national selectors yesterday announced the squad for the first round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day tournament which begins Thursday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Chase nearing hundred hundred, Windies eyeing win
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Roston Chase was within touching distance of a fourth Test hundred as West Indies carved out a lead in excess of 400 runs to increase their stranglehold on the opening Test against Zimbabwe, on the third day at Queens Sports Club here yesterday.
Stunning Dottin century hands Windies clean sweep
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Mercurial right-hander Deandra Dottin belted an astonishing hundred as West Indies Women trounced Sri Lanka Women by 31 runs to sweep the three-match Twenty20 International series here Sunday night.
Ronaldo retains FIFA award for world’s best player
LONDON, (Reuters) – Real Madrid’s Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the best soccer player in the world for the second year running at FIFA’s The Best awards gala yesterday.
Chase banking on victory but expects Zimbabwe resistance
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Batsman Roston Chase says he is confident of a West Indies victory in the opening Test but does not expect Zimbabwe to simply roll over in their second innings.