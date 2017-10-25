FIFA’s Forward Project progressing smoothly

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, said that phase one of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Forward Project, is progressing smoothly, and that he is confident of completing first stage by January 2018.
Speaking to media operatives at the Providence Community Center, the site for the federation’s National Training Complex, Forde declared that he was pleased with the current state of the work being done by local subcontractor Nabi and Sons, adding that he expects a functional playing area by the end of January 2018.
According to Forde, the estimated timeline for the completion of the entire facility is 24 months…..
Man-of-the-Match Bishoo gives Windies series lead
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo sliced through Zimbabwe to end with a nine-wicket match haul as West Indies easily brushed aside the hosts by 117 runs inside four days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series here yesterday.
Bishoo hails Windies chemistry
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Devendra Bishoo yesterday pointed to strong team chemistry after West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 117 runs in the opening Test, to claim their third Test win in seven matches.
Federer crushes Tiafoe in Basel opener
BASEL, Switzerland, (Reuters) – Roger Federer delighted a capacity crowd to ease past American youngster Frances Tiafoe 6-1 6-3 in his first round match at the Swiss Indoors in his home town of Basel yesterday.
Curry leads Golden State to big win over Dallas Mavericks
(The Sports Xchange) –Stephen Curry escaped a suspension from the league on Monday night, then led the Golden State Warriors to a 133-103 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.