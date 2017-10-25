FIFA’s Forward Project progressing smoothly

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, said that phase one of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Forward Project, is progressing smoothly, and that he is confident of completing first stage by January 2018.

Speaking to media operatives at the Providence Community Center, the site for the federation’s National Training Complex, Forde declared that he was pleased with the current state of the work being done by local subcontractor Nabi and Sons, adding that he expects a functional playing area by the end of January 2018.

According to Forde, the estimated timeline for the completion of the entire facility is 24 months…..