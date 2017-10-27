Ambris batting on another level – West

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Stroke-maker Sunil Ambris seems to have taken his batting to a different level, says West Indies A head coach, Graeme West.

Right-hander Ambris has been the leading batsmen in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka A, scoring 176 runs in three innings at an average of 58.

He stroked a hundred in the first four-day “Test” two weeks ago at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium to lay the foundation for Windies A’s innings victory and then produced handy knocks of 29 and 41 when the hosts were bundled out cheaply in both innings of the second “Test” last week, to lose by 180 runs.

“Sunil Ambris has also handled himself very well with the bat in both matches,” West said ahead of the decisive third “Test” which bowled off here yesterday.

“He has looked accomplished and a level above most of the batting that has been on display in the games.”

The 24-year-old Ambris has been in a rich vein of form dating back to the last first class season when he plundered 608 runs at an average of 43.

He followed up with more heavy scoring in the Regional Super50 earlier this year, lashing 423 runs at an average of 70. Ambris subsequently earned a call-up for the one-day tour of England where he stroked an unbeaten 38 in his only innings.

West also praised off-spinning all-rounder Rahkeen Cornwall who has taken 13 wickets in the two “Tests” and acquitted himself well with the bat.

Antiguan Cornwall is believed to be on the verge of senior team selection following consistent performances for Windies A for native Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

“Rahkeem Cornwall is getting better with every game that he plays,” the Englishman said.

“He’s coming off a period of shorter form matches and he is beginning once again to develop that ability to bowl long spells, sustain pressure and take wickets at the same time.”

Jamaican fast bowler Oshane Thomas also caught West’s eye despite taking just two wickets in the second “Test” – his first game of the series.

The 20-year-old was called up to the A-side after a single first class match but West said he was already exhibiting key qualities.

“It was exciting to see Oshane Thomas bowl in only his second first-class match. He bowled with pace, but given his lack of experience, he dealt very well with the conditions and the batsmen against whom he played,” West explained.

“Also, Oshane’s ability to bowl quite a long spell in the second innings was a huge credit to him. With the right support, he is someone that could really progress.”