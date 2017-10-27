Cato misses hundred in ding-dong Volcanoes, Hurricanes battle

ST GEORGE, Grenada, CMC – Roland Cato failed to reach his maiden first-class hundred, as he led Windward Islands Volcanoes’ batting before Leeward Islands Hurricanes fought back with a cluster of late wickets in the Regional 4-Day Championship on Thursday.

The former Windwards Under-19 captain hit 90 to anchor the Volcanoes to 220 for seven in their first innings at the close on the first day of the first round match at the National Cricket Stadium.

Cato struck five fours and one six from 154 balls and shared two successive century stands that were at the heart of the home team’s batting.

He shared 50 with discarded West Indies batsman Kirk Edwards for the third wicket, and followed up with a 105-run stand with Kavem Hodge for the fourth wicket before they were dismissed within four balls of each other.

Familiarity bred success for Mervyn Matthew, the former Volcanoes fast-medium bowler, as he was the pick of the Hurricanes’ bowlers with 3-22 from 15 overs. Volcanoes suffered an early setback, when Devon Smith was caught behind of Jeremiah Louis for 16 inside the first hour.

Just when it appeared they were inching to lunch without further loss, new Volcanoes captain Tyrone Theophile was run out for 23.

After lunch, Matthew struck when he trapped Edwards lbw for 35, but Cato and Hodge brought stability to the innings, ensuring the Volcanoes did not lose another wicket before tea.

After the break, Hodge and Cato carried the hosts past the 200-run mark before they were dismissed within quick succession.

Gavin Tonge removed Hodge for 41, triggering a slide that also saw Cato, Gian Benjamin and Liam Sebastien dismissed cheaply, as the Volcanoes lost four wickets for five runs in the space off 26 balls.