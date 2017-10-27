Oasis 5K Fun Run set for November 12

Distance runners get ready, in excess of $1 million will be up for grabs when the ‘Oasis 5K Fun Run’ is staged on November 12 at the National Park.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday when the Guyana Beverage Inc. (GBI) and the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) officially launched the inaugural ‘Oasis 5K Fun Run’ at the company’s headquarters in Diamond.

During the launch, President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson disclosed that he was pleased to see the company has provided another avenue for the young athletes to develop their talents while being rewarded financially…..