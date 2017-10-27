Oasis 5K Fun Run set for November 12

Distance runners get ready, in excess of $1 million will be up for grabs when the ‘Oasis 5K Fun Run’ is staged on November 12 at the National Park.
These and other details were disclosed yesterday when the Guyana Beverage Inc. (GBI) and the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) officially launched the inaugural ‘Oasis 5K Fun Run’ at the company’s headquarters in Diamond.
During the launch, President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson disclosed that he was pleased to see the company has provided another avenue for the young athletes to develop their talents while being rewarded financially…..
Guyana recover to 258 for 8
Half-centuries from Chandrapaul Hemraj and wicketkeeper-batsman Anthony Bramble led the Guyana Jaguars to 258 – 8 against the Jamaica Scorpions at stumps on the opening day of the first-round action in the Cricket West Indies (CWI), Professional four – day league at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.
Excited White Ferns anticipating Windies series
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, CMC – New Zealand Cricket are anxiously anticipating the arrival of West Indies Women, with preparations already underway for the one-day and Twenty20 series starting next March.
Ambris batting on another level – West
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Stroke-maker Sunil Ambris seems to have taken his batting to a different level, says West Indies A head coach, Graeme West.
Cato misses hundred in ding-dong Volcanoes, Hurricanes battle
ST GEORGE, Grenada, CMC – Roland Cato failed to reach his maiden first-class hundred, as he led Windward Islands Volcanoes’ batting before Leeward Islands Hurricanes fought back with a cluster of late wickets in the Regional 4-Day Championship on Thursday.
First day at Sabina Park abandoned
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – No play was possible in the day/night, third “Test” between Windies “A” and Sri Lanka “A” on Thursday.