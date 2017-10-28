GFF stages grassroots programme in Region Two

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) successfully staged an International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Grassroots Programme in Region-2.
The three-day initiative, which was a joint venture involving the Ministry of Education, focused on introducing the sport to children between the ages of 6-12.
FIFA Instructor, Lenny Lake, conducted the programme which featured 25 participants comprising teachers, coaches, parents and volunteers. Those individuals were trained on theoretical and practical methods at the Oasis Hotel Conference Hall in Queenstown, Essequibo and the Anna Regina playfield respectively…..
Permaul’s 6-29 gives Guyana Jaguars first innings honours
Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul grabbed another first-class six-wicket haul to hand the Guyana Jaguars first innings honours over the Jamaica Scorpions in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional four – day league played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, yesterday.
Reis among golfers down to play in today’s Banks DIH /Citizens Bank Golf Tournament
Banks DIH and Citizens Bank Chairman Clifford Reis is among a number of high-profile golfers, set to participate in today’s Banks DIH Limited/Citizens Bank Inc., Stableford Golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), East Coast Demerara.
PCB awaits confirmation from CWI on T20 series
KARACHI, Pakistan, CMC – The Pakistan Cricket Board is waiting on Cricket West Indies (CWI) to approve a draft itinerary, so the highly anticipated three-match Twenty20 International tour next month can go ahead.
Focussed Hope expecting Queens spin trial to continue
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – In-form batsman Shai Hope is expecting not much difference from the spin-friendly Queens Sports Club track when the second Test bowls off here tomorrow.
Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals
LAHORE, Pakistan, (Reuters) – Even Pakistan’s prime minister did not believe it could happen but when Sri Lanka visit the eastern city of Lahore tomorrow for a T20 match, the hosts will celebrate the end of eight years of isolation from international cricket.