Permaul’s 6-29 gives Guyana Jaguars first innings honours

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul grabbed another first-class six-wicket haul to hand the Guyana Jaguars first innings honours over the Jamaica Scorpions in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional four – day league played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, yesterday.
Jaguars, batting a second time, ended day two on 106 – 4, for an overall lead of 273 runs with two days to go.
Resuming the day on 258 for eight, the Jaguars were dismissed for 266 as seamer Derval Green wrapped up the innings by claiming the last two wickets to end with 4 – 63 while Damani Sewell (3-69) and Dennis Bulli (2-45) played supporting roles. ….
Reis among golfers down to play in today’s Banks DIH /Citizens Bank Golf Tournament
Banks DIH and Citizens Bank Chairman Clifford Reis is among a number of high-profile golfers, set to participate in today’s Banks DIH Limited/Citizens Bank Inc., Stableford Golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), East Coast Demerara.
GFF stages grassroots programme in Region Two
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) successfully staged an International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Grassroots Programme in Region-2.
PCB awaits confirmation from CWI on T20 series
KARACHI, Pakistan, CMC – The Pakistan Cricket Board is waiting on Cricket West Indies (CWI) to approve a draft itinerary, so the highly anticipated three-match Twenty20 International tour next month can go ahead.
Focussed Hope expecting Queens spin trial to continue
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – In-form batsman Shai Hope is expecting not much difference from the spin-friendly Queens Sports Club track when the second Test bowls off here tomorrow.
Pakistan welcomes end of isolation from internationals
LAHORE, Pakistan, (Reuters) – Even Pakistan’s prime minister did not believe it could happen but when Sri Lanka visit the eastern city of Lahore tomorrow for a T20 match, the hosts will celebrate the end of eight years of isolation from international cricket.