Permaul’s 6-29 gives Guyana Jaguars first innings honours

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul grabbed another first-class six-wicket haul to hand the Guyana Jaguars first innings honours over the Jamaica Scorpions in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional four – day league played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, yesterday.

Jaguars, batting a second time, ended day two on 106 – 4, for an overall lead of 273 runs with two days to go.

Resuming the day on 258 for eight, the Jaguars were dismissed for 266 as seamer Derval Green wrapped up the innings by claiming the last two wickets to end with 4 – 63 while Damani Sewell (3-69) and Dennis Bulli (2-45) played supporting roles. ….