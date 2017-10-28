Sports

Reis among golfers down to play in today’s Banks DIH /Citizens Bank Golf Tournament

From left, Guy Griffith, secretary of the Lusignan Golf Club, Troy Peters, Banks DIH Ltd., Communications Manager, Brian Hackett, vice president of the Lusignan Golf Club, Shusila Persaud of Citizens Bank, Neville Skeete, Credit Manager, Citizens Bank and Puran Mathura also of Citizens Bank at the launch of the tournament earlier in the week. (Photo courtesy Troy Peters)

Banks DIH and Citizens Bank Chairman Clifford Reis is among a number of high-profile golfers, set to participate in today’s Banks DIH Limited/Citizens Bank Inc., Stableford Golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), East Coast Demerara.

Also down to take part is United States of America-based Mo Shafi who arrived in Guyana earlier in the week while, according to reports, a few other overseas-based players were expected in the country last night and will be in action.

Close to 60 golfers, including the overseas-based representatives have registered to compete in this the third tournament jointly sponsored by the two companies and which serves as a warm-up for the annual Guyana Open…..

