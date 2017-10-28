Reis among golfers down to play in today’s Banks DIH /Citizens Bank Golf Tournament

Banks DIH and Citizens Bank Chairman Clifford Reis is among a number of high-profile golfers, set to participate in today’s Banks DIH Limited/Citizens Bank Inc., Stableford Golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), East Coast Demerara.

Also down to take part is United States of America-based Mo Shafi who arrived in Guyana earlier in the week while, according to reports, a few other overseas-based players were expected in the country last night and will be in action.

Close to 60 golfers, including the overseas-based representatives have registered to compete in this the third tournament jointly sponsored by the two companies and which serves as a warm-up for the annual Guyana Open…..