Paul’s maiden century puts Jaguars on the brink of victory 

A maiden first-class century from 19–year-old all-rounder Keemo Paul highlighted day – three as the Guyana Jaguars piled up a substantive lead against the Jamaica Scorpions in their Cricket West Indies Regional four-day encounter at the Providence National Stadium

At the close of play the Jamaica Scorpions were 62 – 2 still needing an improbable 422 more for victory.

Paul was in fine form, hammering an attractive century which took 119 balls as the Jaguars, resuming yesterday on 106 – 4, having earned an over lead of 273 runs, reached 201 – 6 at the luncheon interval courtesy of steady partnerships between skipper Leon Johnson and Anthony Bramble and later Johnson and Paul.

Johnson and Bramble came together after the demise of Bhaskar Yadram (1) who was bowled by left-arm wrist spinner Dennis Bulli with the score 114-5…..