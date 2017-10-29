Ravens, Amelia’s Ward Jets to clash in final

Ravens and Amelia’s Ward Jets will face-off in the final of the sixth annual Brusches Classic Basketball championships following semi-final wins over Colts and Victory Valley Royals respectively on Friday.
The Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden, provided the setting for the unexpected results as Ravens ousted fierce rival Colts 61-58.
A fourth-quarter defensive masterclass provided the platform for the win, as Ravens overcame a 49-46 deficit to clinch the result. The experienced outfit restricted the Colts offence to a meagre nine points in the final period, while scoring 15 points in the process to clinch the victory.
Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Colts begun the contest on the ascendancy by outscoring Ravens 15-12 in a cagey first period…..
Paul’s maiden century puts Jaguars on the brink of victory
A maiden first-class century from 19–year-old all-rounder Keemo Paul highlighted day – three as the Guyana Jaguars piled up a substantive lead against the Jamaica Scorpions in their Cricket West Indies Regional four-day encounter at the Providence National Stadium At the close of play the Jamaica Scorpions were 62 – 2 still needing an improbable 422 more for victory.
Radical Sportscars to set South Dakota ablaze at November’s International Race of Champions
Racing fans get ready, ‘the weekend of speed’ of the fourth and final leg of the highly anticipated International Race of Champions will be staged at the South Dakota Circuit on November 11 and 12.
Windies eye clean sweep but wary of turning pitch, chill
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Already faced with the challenge of yet another turning track at Queens Sports Club, West Indies could now be forced to battle frigid temperatures, when they face Zimbabwe in the second and final Test here today.
Ravi Persaud takes top spot in Banks DIH/Citizens Bank golf tourney
Ravi Persaud yesterday warmed up for the Lusignan Golf Club’s upcoming Guyana Open tournament by winning yesterday’s Banks DIH Limited/Citizens Bank Inc.
Geron Williams rides away with feature event at Payless programme
Add another first place trophy to Geron Williams’ collection. Six days after winning the Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Road Race, the national cyclist took his talents to the National Park yesterday and sprinted off with the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the Payless Variety Store criterium programme.