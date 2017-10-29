Ravens, Amelia’s Ward Jets to clash in final

Ravens and Amelia’s Ward Jets will face-off in the final of the sixth annual Brusches Classic Basketball championships following semi-final wins over Colts and Victory Valley Royals respectively on Friday.

The Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden, provided the setting for the unexpected results as Ravens ousted fierce rival Colts 61-58.

A fourth-quarter defensive masterclass provided the platform for the win, as Ravens overcame a 49-46 deficit to clinch the result. The experienced outfit restricted the Colts offence to a meagre nine points in the final period, while scoring 15 points in the process to clinch the victory.

Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Colts begun the contest on the ascendancy by outscoring Ravens 15-12 in a cagey first period…..