Federer outlasts Del Potro for eighth Basel title

BASEL, Switzerland, (Reuters) – Roger Federer displayed some rare flashes of temper as he battled past Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 for an eighth Swiss Indoors title in front of a partisan Basel crowd yesterday.
The 36-year-old local favourite, beaten by Del Potro in consecutive Basel finals in 2012 and 2013, was ragged at times and looked in danger of an unwanted hat-trick, but showed all his fighting qualities to turn the match around. Fourth seed Del Potro, making a late run to try and qualify for next month’s ATP World Tour Finals in London, broke serve in the first game of the decider but wilted as Federer stormed back to the delight of a raucous crowd inside the St Jakobshalle.
World number two Federer charged into a 5-2 lead and while Del Potro delayed the end by holding serve, Federer would not be denied and racked up his 95th career title as Del Potro fired a backhand long under pressure.
In edging past Ivan Lendl’s 94 Federer is now alone in second place on the all-time titles list which American great Jimmy Connors leads with 109.
However, his chances of snatching the world number one ranking from Rafael Nadal before the end of the season are all but over as the Swiss pulled out of next week’s Paris Masters citing a back injury.
Opening triumph!
Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul yesterday grabbed his fifth 10-wicket haul to spin three-time defending champions, the Guyana Jaguars, to a 264-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions to begin their Cricket West Indies 2017/2018 Regional four – day profession league on a winning note at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Volcanoes settle for draw after Smith’s masterful hundred
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Devon Smith cracked his 30th first-class career hundred, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ bid for an unexpected victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes failed and they had to settle for a draw in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.
Masakadza hundred keeps Zimbabwe afloat
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Opener Hamilton Masakadza struck his fifth Test hundred and second against West Indies to rescue Zimbabwe, but rain curtailed a see-sawed opening day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club here yesterday.
Miller smashes record for fastest ton in Twenty20 Internationals
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller smashed the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket as South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 83 runs yesterday for a clean sweep of the two-match series.
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton became Britain’s first four-time Formula One world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix yesterday despite enduring his worst race of the season.