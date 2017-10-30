Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision

MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton became Britain’s first four-time Formula One world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix yesterday despite enduring his worst race of the season.
In a race won by Red Bull’s Dutch 20-year-old Max Verstappen, the 32-year-old Mercedes driver fought back from last place to ninth after a first lap collision with Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel.
Vettel, the only man who could have denied him the championship, started on pole position and finished fourth after having to pit for a new front wing at the end of the first lap and dropping to 19th.
Hamilton now has an unassailable lead of 56 points with two races, worth a total of 50, remaining.
“I did everything that I could. I had a good start. I don’t really know what happened at Turn Three – I gave him plenty of room,” said a jubilant Hamilton, the British flag draped over his shoulders.
“It doesn’t feel real. That’s not the kind of race that you want but I never gave up. I kept going right to the end.”
Since the start of the season, in which he has won nine times so far, he had not finished lower than seventh.
Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas finished second at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen third.
Vettel had needed to be in the top two to have any chance of taking the title fight down to Brazil in two weeks’ time but his already slim hopes seemed to have disappeared within seconds of the start.
Opening triumph!
Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul yesterday grabbed his fifth 10-wicket haul to spin three-time defending champions, the Guyana Jaguars, to a 264-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions to begin their Cricket West Indies 2017/2018 Regional four – day profession league on a winning note at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Volcanoes settle for draw after Smith’s masterful hundred
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Devon Smith cracked his 30th first-class career hundred, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ bid for an unexpected victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes failed and they had to settle for a draw in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.
Federer outlasts Del Potro for eighth Basel title
BASEL, Switzerland, (Reuters) – Roger Federer displayed some rare flashes of temper as he battled past Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 for an eighth Swiss Indoors title in front of a partisan Basel crowd yesterday.
Masakadza hundred keeps Zimbabwe afloat
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Opener Hamilton Masakadza struck his fifth Test hundred and second against West Indies to rescue Zimbabwe, but rain curtailed a see-sawed opening day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club here yesterday.
Miller smashes record for fastest ton in Twenty20 Internationals
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller smashed the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket as South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 83 runs yesterday for a clean sweep of the two-match series.