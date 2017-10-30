Sports

Opening triumph!

-Permaul bags 10-wicket haul as Jaguars beat Scorpions

By Comments
Veerasammy Permaul bagged his fifth 10-wicket haul to guide the Guyana Jaguars to a heavy triumph over the Jamaican Scorpions (Royston Alkins Photo)

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul yesterday grabbed his fifth 10-wicket haul to spin three-time defending champions, the Guyana Jaguars, to a 264-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions to begin their Cricket West Indies 2017/2018 Regional four – day profession league on a winning note at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Scorpions, resuming on 61 for 2 with Assad Fudadin and Brandon King, the not out batsmen on 11 and 22 respectively and needing 422 more runs for an unlikely victory, reached 98 – 2 at lunch after two rain interruptions, one which caused a delayed start and the other which prompted the umpires to take an early lunch.

Fudadin and King during the shortened session, looked determined to quell the threats posed by spin duo of Permaul and Gudakesh Motie with aggression and caution…..

Comments  
More in Sports

Volcanoes settle for draw after Smith’s masterful hundred

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Devon Smith cracked his 30th first-class career hundred, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ bid for an unexpected victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes failed and they had to settle for a draw in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.

Federer outlasts Del Potro for eighth Basel title

BASEL, Switzerland, (Reuters) – Roger Federer displayed some rare flashes of temper as he battled past Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 for an eighth Swiss Indoors title in front of a partisan Basel crowd yesterday.

Masakadza hundred keeps Zimbabwe afloat

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Opener Hamilton Masakadza struck his fifth Test hundred and second against West Indies to rescue Zimbabwe, but rain curtailed a see-sawed opening day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club here yesterday.

Miller smashes record for fastest ton in Twenty20 Internationals

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller smashed the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket as South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 83 runs yesterday for a clean sweep of the two-match series.

Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision

MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton became Britain’s first four-time Formula One world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix yesterday despite enduring his worst race of the season.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×