Opening triumph!

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul yesterday grabbed his fifth 10-wicket haul to spin three-time defending champions, the Guyana Jaguars, to a 264-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions to begin their Cricket West Indies 2017/2018 Regional four – day profession league on a winning note at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Scorpions, resuming on 61 for 2 with Assad Fudadin and Brandon King, the not out batsmen on 11 and 22 respectively and needing 422 more runs for an unlikely victory, reached 98 – 2 at lunch after two rain interruptions, one which caused a delayed start and the other which prompted the umpires to take an early lunch.

Fudadin and King during the shortened session, looked determined to quell the threats posed by spin duo of Permaul and Gudakesh Motie with aggression and caution…..