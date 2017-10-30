Volcanoes settle for draw after Smith’s masterful hundred

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Devon Smith cracked his 30th first-class career hundred, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ bid for an unexpected victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes failed and they had to settle for a draw in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.
The 36-year-old Smith, the most prolific batsman in the history of the regional competition, was undefeated on a masterful 185 that helped him to earn the Player-of-the-Match award and carry the Volcanoes to 331 for three declared in their second innings – for a lead of 221 – on the final day of their first-round match at the National Cricket Stadium.
Chasing 222 for victory, the Hurricanes stumbled against the spin bowling triumvirate of Shane Shillingford, Liam Sebastien and Audy Alexander and were fortunate to escape with the result, finishing on 112 for six.
Left-handed opener Smith collected 14 fours and three sixes from 235 balls in close to six hours to post his 24th regional first-class hundred.
He shared century stands with Kirk Edwards for the second wicket and Kavem Hodge for the fourth wicket before the declaration came.
Edwards, the Barbados-born, discarded West Indies batsman, made 64 that included five fours from 143 balls in 3 ½ hours of batting and Hodge, a former West Indies Under-19 batsman, was unbeaten on a run-a-ball 56 in close to 1 ½ hours of occupation to hasten the declaration.
The three Volcanoes spinners then collected two wickets apiece, but the Hurricanes on the back of Keacy Carty, their youngest batsman, with the top score of 48, managed to defy them long enough to come away with the majority of the points.
Opening triumph!
Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul yesterday grabbed his fifth 10-wicket haul to spin three-time defending champions, the Guyana Jaguars, to a 264-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions to begin their Cricket West Indies 2017/2018 Regional four – day profession league on a winning note at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Federer outlasts Del Potro for eighth Basel title
BASEL, Switzerland, (Reuters) – Roger Federer displayed some rare flashes of temper as he battled past Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 for an eighth Swiss Indoors title in front of a partisan Basel crowd yesterday.
Masakadza hundred keeps Zimbabwe afloat
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Opener Hamilton Masakadza struck his fifth Test hundred and second against West Indies to rescue Zimbabwe, but rain curtailed a see-sawed opening day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club here yesterday.
Miller smashes record for fastest ton in Twenty20 Internationals
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller smashed the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket as South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 83 runs yesterday for a clean sweep of the two-match series.
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton became Britain’s first four-time Formula One world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix yesterday despite enduring his worst race of the season.