West Indies batsman Gayle wins defamation case in Australia

SYDNEY, (Reuters) – West Indies batsman Chris Gayle won a defamation case against an Australian media company in the New South Wales Supreme Court today over an alleged incident during the 2015 World Cup.
After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury found Fairfax media had failed to establish the truth of a series of reports it ran alleging the 103-test cricketer had exposed himself to a masseuse during the tournament.
It also found Fairfax had failed to establish that the allegation Gayle had propositioned the masseuse was “substantially true”.
“I came all the way from Jamaica to actually defend myself and my character as well. At the end of the day I’m very, very happy,” Gayle told reporters outside the court.
“I’m a good man. I’m not guilty.”
The jury also found that Fairfax, which publishes The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers, was motivated by “malice” in publishing the stories.
A hearing over the amount of damages will be held at a later date.
Fairfax Media later released a statement saying said the company was “concerned with the conduct of the trial to the extent that on Friday it sought an order that the jury be discharged and a new trial ordered”.
“Fairfax believes that it did not get a fair trial,” it concluded. “It is seriously considering its appeal rights.”
Opening triumph!
Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul yesterday grabbed his fifth 10-wicket haul to spin three-time defending champions, the Guyana Jaguars, to a 264-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions to begin their Cricket West Indies 2017/2018 Regional four – day profession league on a winning note at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Volcanoes settle for draw after Smith’s masterful hundred
ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Devon Smith cracked his 30th first-class career hundred, but the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ bid for an unexpected victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes failed and they had to settle for a draw in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday.
Federer outlasts Del Potro for eighth Basel title
BASEL, Switzerland, (Reuters) – Roger Federer displayed some rare flashes of temper as he battled past Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 for an eighth Swiss Indoors title in front of a partisan Basel crowd yesterday.
Masakadza hundred keeps Zimbabwe afloat
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Opener Hamilton Masakadza struck his fifth Test hundred and second against West Indies to rescue Zimbabwe, but rain curtailed a see-sawed opening day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club here yesterday.
Miller smashes record for fastest ton in Twenty20 Internationals
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller smashed the record for the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket as South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 83 runs yesterday for a clean sweep of the two-match series.