Eastveldt United to meet next month

Georgetown Football Association (GFA) member, the East Veldt United Football Club, will stage its electoral congress, November 5th at the East Ruimveldt Community Center.
According to a release from the club, the other items on the agenda are (1) Reading of the Last Minutes, (2) The President’s Speech, (3) Presentation of the Financial Report and (4) Speech by the GFA Affiliate.
The current executive body consists of President Clifton Adams, General Secretary Winston Harry, Treasurer Kevin Josiah and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Kerry Joseph.
Powell leads Windies reply after Zimbabwe rally
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Kieran Powell was closing in on his second half-century of the series but opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite fell just before the close, to spoil an otherwise flawless West Indies reply on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe here yesterday.
Paul delighted with maiden first-class ton, eyes WI ‘A’ team slot
At just age 19, Keemo Paul is embracing the tag of being a genuine all-rounder and is shouldering the responsibility quite well.
Singh, Joseph added to strong Jaguars line up
West Indies ‘A’ side duo, batsman Vishaul Singh and seamer Keon Joseph have been added to the Guyana Jaguars 13-man squad for their clash against the Windward Island Volcanoes beginning on Thursday at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, in St Lucia.
Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain’s Olympic and world champion Mo Farah has split with long-time coach Alberto Salazar because he wants to move back to London with his family, he said in an interview yesterday.
Relieved Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media
SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – A Sydney court yesterday ruled in favour of West Indies star Chris Gayle, in a widely publicised defamation case involving leading Australia media company, Fairfax Media.