GDF is top gym as Lennox Blackmore c/ships conclude

Keevin Allicock and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) took home the marquee accolades when the final bell of the Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Championships chimed on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.
After three nights of fistic fury, Allicock was awarded the coveted best boxer award while the GDF snared the best gym trophy.
The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist, fighting in the bantamweight division, boxed his way to the award by defeating his opponents Ajay Agaskhar (walk over) and Andre Best (TKO).
While Allicock took the top honors in the youth category, Kevin McKenzie of the GDF gym, was adjudged the best boxer in the elite division after earning two wins via the KO route in the junior welterweight category.
The championships which featured a total 25 bouts, 38 boxers, and eight gyms competing for trophies and bragging rights was hailed as a success after achieving its objective.
Named after Guyana’s first Commonwealth boxing champion, the fixture is seen as an avenue for spotting and harnessing the talent of the young boxers who could potentially become future world champions.
Powell leads Windies reply after Zimbabwe rally
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Kieran Powell was closing in on his second half-century of the series but opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite fell just before the close, to spoil an otherwise flawless West Indies reply on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe here yesterday.
Paul delighted with maiden first-class ton, eyes WI ‘A’ team slot
At just age 19, Keemo Paul is embracing the tag of being a genuine all-rounder and is shouldering the responsibility quite well.
Singh, Joseph added to strong Jaguars line up
West Indies ‘A’ side duo, batsman Vishaul Singh and seamer Keon Joseph have been added to the Guyana Jaguars 13-man squad for their clash against the Windward Island Volcanoes beginning on Thursday at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, in St Lucia.
Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain’s Olympic and world champion Mo Farah has split with long-time coach Alberto Salazar because he wants to move back to London with his family, he said in an interview yesterday.
Relieved Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media
SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – A Sydney court yesterday ruled in favour of West Indies star Chris Gayle, in a widely publicised defamation case involving leading Australia media company, Fairfax Media.