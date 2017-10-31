GDF is top gym as Lennox Blackmore c/ships conclude

Keevin Allicock and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) took home the marquee accolades when the final bell of the Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Championships chimed on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.

After three nights of fistic fury, Allicock was awarded the coveted best boxer award while the GDF snared the best gym trophy.

The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist, fighting in the bantamweight division, boxed his way to the award by defeating his opponents Ajay Agaskhar (walk over) and Andre Best (TKO).

While Allicock took the top honors in the youth category, Kevin McKenzie of the GDF gym, was adjudged the best boxer in the elite division after earning two wins via the KO route in the junior welterweight category.

The championships which featured a total 25 bouts, 38 boxers, and eight gyms competing for trophies and bragging rights was hailed as a success after achieving its objective.

Named after Guyana’s first Commonwealth boxing champion, the fixture is seen as an avenue for spotting and harnessing the talent of the young boxers who could potentially become future world champions.