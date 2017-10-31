Paul delighted with maiden first-class ton, eyes WI ‘A’ team slot 

At just age 19, Keemo Paul is embracing the tag of being a genuine all-rounder and is shouldering the responsibility quite well.

His short career continues to blossom and he received another tick on his already impressive resume after an impressive performance in the Guyana Jaguars opening triumph over the Jamaican Scorpions in the Cricket West Indies regional four-day league where he registered his maiden first-class century and returned with the ball to complement the spinners quite well with his steady line and occasional sideways movement.

The slimly-built player belted four sixes and 12 fours en route to his century and required just 34 deliveries to move from 50 to 100.

Paul, in describing his emotions after his heroics, expressed satisfaction with his performance and declared his desire to remain consistent for the balance of the tournament. ….