Paul delighted with maiden first-class ton, eyes WI ‘A’ team slot 

At just age 19, Keemo Paul is embracing the tag of being a genuine all-rounder and is shouldering the responsibility quite well.
His short career continues to blossom and he received another tick on his already impressive resume after an impressive performance in the Guyana Jaguars opening triumph over the Jamaican Scorpions in the Cricket West Indies regional four-day league where he registered his maiden first-class century and returned with the ball to complement the spinners quite well with his steady line and occasional sideways movement.
The slimly-built player belted four sixes and 12 fours en route to his century and required just 34 deliveries to move from 50 to 100.
Paul, in describing his emotions after his heroics, expressed satisfaction with his performance and declared his desire to remain consistent for the balance of the tournament. ….
Powell leads Windies reply after Zimbabwe rally
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Kieran Powell was closing in on his second half-century of the series but opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite fell just before the close, to spoil an otherwise flawless West Indies reply on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe here yesterday.
Singh, Joseph added to strong Jaguars line up
West Indies ‘A’ side duo, batsman Vishaul Singh and seamer Keon Joseph have been added to the Guyana Jaguars 13-man squad for their clash against the Windward Island Volcanoes beginning on Thursday at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, in St Lucia.
Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain’s Olympic and world champion Mo Farah has split with long-time coach Alberto Salazar because he wants to move back to London with his family, he said in an interview yesterday.
Relieved Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax Media
SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – A Sydney court yesterday ruled in favour of West Indies star Chris Gayle, in a widely publicised defamation case involving leading Australia media company, Fairfax Media.
GDF is top gym as Lennox Blackmore c/ships conclude
Keevin Allicock and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) took home the marquee accolades when the final bell of the Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Championships chimed on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.