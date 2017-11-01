Guyana come out tops in Cup of the Guianas

Guyana’s junior lawn tennis team created history by winning the Guyana of the Guianas (formerly the Inter-Guiana Games) tournament, turning the tables on arch rivals Suriname and French Guiana in the annual competition.

According to a press release from the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA), the win was a decisive one for the Guyanese team who played with passion and a high degree of discipline to finally win the international competition for the first time in over 10 years.

The tournament attracted top junior players from Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana who competed in the Under 12, Under 14 and Under 18 categories…..