Guyana come out tops in Cup of the Guianas

Guyana’s junior lawn tennis team created history by winning the Guyana of the Guianas (formerly the Inter-Guiana Games) tournament, turning the tables on arch rivals Suriname and French Guiana in the annual competition.
According to a press release from the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA), the win was a decisive one for the Guyanese team who played with passion and a high degree of discipline to finally win the international competition for the first time in over 10 years.
The tournament attracted top junior players from Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana who competed in the Under 12, Under 14 and Under 18 categories…..
Powell shines but Dowrich, Holder wrest control for Windies
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Opener Kieran Powell agonisingly missed out on a century but wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich chose the ideal time to break out of a protracted slump as he and captain Jason Holder carved out polished, unbeaten half-centuries to put West Indies in control of the second and final Test here yesterday.
Ramdin urges improvement for confident Red Force youngsters
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Denesh Ramdin expects Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s strong showing in their opening match against Barbados Pride to inject confidence into the young squad but said improvement was required if they were to start winning matches.
Trophy Stall, Ansa Mc Al support for Guyana Softball Cup 7
The popular Trophy Stall and Ansa Mc Al are the latest entities to throw their support behind the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association’s (GFSCA) Guyana Softball Cup 7 which bowls off this weekend.
Three for CONCACAF’S Train the Trainers Course
Three members from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Developmental Department departed local shores yesterday for Barbados to participate in the inaugural Confederation of North Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), “Train the Trainer Programme”.
Marcus outstanding in Cancer Awareness Futsal competition
Teams Nicole Schultz, Ena Persaud and Yvette Bunbury won their matches when the ‘We Believe Cup’ Women’s Futsal competition continued Monday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.