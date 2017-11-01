Three for CONCACAF’S Train the Trainers Course

Three members from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Developmental Department departed local shores yesterday for Barbados to participate in the inaugural Confederation of North Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), “Train the Trainer Programme”.

The three-day initiative, which is set to commence today, is being attended by Technical Director Ian Greenwood, Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph and Technical Development Officer (Georgetown ATC) & Secretary of the Coaches Association, Sampson Gilbert.

According to a release from the GFF, “The programme aims to provide the instructor with the necessary tools through the exploration of best practices in football coaching education, enabling him/her to connect with, motivate and lead the adult learner more effectively.”

Greenwood said, “This is the first of a kind course that CONCACAF has developed based on the English Football Association/Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) “Train the Trainers” course. One of the key mandates of the Technical Department is to develop coaches across the country as evident by the number of courses we have been hosting this year, but a strategic objective by the Executive Committee is to have our own Coach Educators based in Guyana that will allow us to increase this number further.”