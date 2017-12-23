Coach confident in Guyanese selected for ICC U19 title defence

Coach of the successful national under–19 team, Julian Moore, has expressed his confidence in the five Guyanese selected on the young Windies team for the ICC under – 19 World Cup title defence in New Zealand, next year.
Moore saw his side capture the regional under – 19 double in St Kitts earlier this year.
“I think they’ll do pretty well. Most of them have been guys who have been doing credibly well over the years in regional youth cricket,” the 31-year-old coach told Stabroek Sport during an exclusive interview at the culmination of the annual Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) award ceremony, held at the Umana Yana on Wednesday evening last.
“The last year has been sort of a break out year for them especially [Raymond] Perez. I thought he had a good year and looking at their overall ability; they are more than capable and mature to go over there and give a good account of themselves,” the level three coach said…..
NZ trounces Windies by 204 runs
(ESPN) New Zealand last night trounced the West Indies by 204 runs with pacer Trent Boult grabbing seven wickets as the boys from the Caribbean wilted under the pressure of chasing the 325 put on by the Kiwis.
‘Sons of Champions’ set for Boxing Day heavy hitting
Some heavy hitters headlined by the medal winning quartet at the recently concluded Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament in St Lucia are scheduled to showcase their talent on the Boxing Day ‘Sons of Champions’ card.
India’s Rohit equals record for fastest T20 century
(Reuters) – India’s Rohit Sharma yesterday equalled the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket from only 35 balls to set up the hosts’ massive 88-run victory against Sri Lanka and a series win with a match to spare in Indore.
Two ex-South American soccer officials convicted in FIFA bribery case
(Reuters) – A New York jury yesterday found two former South American soccer officials guilty of taking bribes in exchange for the award of valuable marketing and media rights to international matches, the first trial verdicts in a U.S.
U.S. sports broadcaster Dick Enberg, 82, dies in San Diego – media
(Reuters) – U.S. broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died yesterday, ESPN reported.