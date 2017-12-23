Coach confident in Guyanese selected for ICC U19 title defence

Coach of the successful national under–19 team, Julian Moore, has expressed his confidence in the five Guyanese selected on the young Windies team for the ICC under – 19 World Cup title defence in New Zealand, next year.

Moore saw his side capture the regional under – 19 double in St Kitts earlier this year.

“I think they’ll do pretty well. Most of them have been guys who have been doing credibly well over the years in regional youth cricket,” the 31-year-old coach told Stabroek Sport during an exclusive interview at the culmination of the annual Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) award ceremony, held at the Umana Yana on Wednesday evening last.

“The last year has been sort of a break out year for them especially [Raymond] Perez. I thought he had a good year and looking at their overall ability; they are more than capable and mature to go over there and give a good account of themselves,” the level three coach said…..