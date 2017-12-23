‘Sons of Champions’ set for Boxing Day heavy hitting

Some heavy hitters headlined by the medal winning quartet at the recently concluded Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament in St Lucia are scheduled to showcase their talent on the Boxing Day ‘Sons of Champions’ card.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle, 11 bouts are planned for the fixture to be staged at the National Gymnasium from 7 pm.

It will be the first time in almost a decade that a boxing event will be held on ‘Boxing Day’.

Ninvalle told this newspaper yesterday that two of the fights will be ‘grudge matches’ involving two of the three gold medalists who returned from St Lucia on Monday…..