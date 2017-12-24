Beaton reported for suspect bowling action

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, , CMC – Christmas celebrations for West Indies were marred, after news broke today that Ronsford Beaton has been reported with a suspect bowling action.

The ICC, the sport’s world governing body, said in a media release that the 25-year-old fast bowler was reported following the second One-day International against New Zealand which the Windies lost by 204 runs on Saturday at Hagley Oval.

Beaton ended the match with figures of 1-60 from eight overs and the match officials’ report, which was handed over to the management team of the Caribbean side following the game, cited concerns about the legality of his bowling action.

Beaton’s bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals.

He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Beaton is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

West Indies trail 0-2 in the three-match series, after the Black Caps also won the first ODI two days earlier at Cobham Oval by five wickets. The final ODI is on Boxing Day, Tuesday, also at Hagley Oval.