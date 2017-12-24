Eagles FC squeaks into semi-final

Eagles FC earned their place in the semi-final round, edging Botofago 2-1, when the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, continued on Friday.

Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden, Donovan Francis handed Botofago the initial lead compliments of a 27th minute effort.

However, Kwesi Quintin levelled proceedings, as he found the back of the net in the 39th minute. Eagles then secured the come from behind victory, as Kellon Primo found the back of the net in the 76th minute…..