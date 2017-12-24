Police arrest Victoria Kings in Super 16 Year-end Classic

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) arrested Victoria Kings, while Buxton United edged New Amsterdam (NA) United, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, continued on Friday.
It was a clinical performance from GPF, who embarrassed their ‘Elite League’ counterpart compliments of a 5-1 scoreline at a waterlogged Buxton Community ground, East Coast Demerara.
Guest players Gregory Richardson and Daniel Wilson made immediate impact in their new surroundings, recording three of the five goals scored by the lawmen…..
If you are a fan of the fistic sport, then definitely the place to be is the National Gymnasium on Boxing Day.
Floyd Reifer will perhaps go down as one of the more unpopular West Indian captains after leading the side against Bangladesh in few test matches during a period of rebellion in 2009 where the majority of the senior players protested against the board for better wages which saw the Bajan holding the fort in the interim.
Eagles FC earned their place in the semi-final round, edging Botofago 2-1, when the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, continued on Friday.
On a night that featured a whopping 16 goals, Georgetown (GT) Police and Edinburgh Gunners secured their semi-final berths, when the inaugural GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship continued on Friday.
LONDON, (Reuters) – Manchester City extended their winning sequence to 17 and their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points with a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth yesterday as Manchester United were held 2-2 at Leicester City and champions Chelsea suffered a goalless stalemate at Everton.