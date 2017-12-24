Reifer’s angle on Hetmyer, Hope, Holder and the possible return of Smith 

Floyd Reifer will perhaps go down as one of the more unpopular West Indian captains after leading the side against Bangladesh in few test matches during a period of rebellion in 2009 where the majority of the senior players protested against the board for better wages which saw the Bajan holding the fort in the interim.

However, a few things are for sure, the six-test wonder knows the game, has an eye for talent and would have worked and played with a number of the players in the current West Indies environment.

It was on that basis that Stabroek Sports sat down with the man who is considered a first class knowledgeable to solicit his views on some trending commentary surrounding West Indies cricket. ….