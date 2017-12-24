Reifer’s angle on Hetmyer, Hope, Holder and the possible return of Smith 

Floyd Reifer will perhaps go down as one of the more unpopular West Indian captains after leading the side against Bangladesh in few test matches during a period of rebellion in 2009 where the majority of the senior players protested against the board for better wages which saw the Bajan holding the fort in the interim.
However, a few things are for sure, the six-test wonder knows the game, has an eye for talent and would have worked and played with a number of the players in the current West Indies environment.
It was on that basis that Stabroek Sports sat down with the man who is considered a first class knowledgeable to solicit his views on some trending commentary surrounding West Indies cricket. ….
‘Sons of Champions’ talk up Boxing Day bout
If you are a fan of the fistic sport, then definitely the place to be is the National Gymnasium on Boxing Day.
Police arrest Victoria Kings in Super 16 Year-end Classic
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) arrested Victoria Kings, while Buxton United edged New Amsterdam (NA) United, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, continued on Friday.
Eagles FC squeaks into semi-final
Eagles FC earned their place in the semi-final round, edging Botofago 2-1, when the 5th Annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Football Championship, continued on Friday.
Police blitz Rosignol United 7-2
On a night that featured a whopping 16 goals, Georgetown (GT) Police and Edinburgh Gunners secured their semi-final berths, when the inaugural GT Beer Berbice 8-aside Football Championship continued on Friday.
Man City make it 17 straight wins and a 13-point lead
LONDON, (Reuters) – Manchester City extended their winning sequence to 17 and their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points with a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth yesterday as Manchester United were held 2-2 at Leicester City and champions Chelsea suffered a goalless stalemate at Everton.