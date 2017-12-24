‘Sons of Champions’ talk up Boxing Day bout

If you are a fan of the fistic sport, then definitely the place to be is the National Gymnasium on Boxing Day.

And if the verbal jabs thrown following the final press conference yesterday at the WindJammer Hotel is any indication of things to come, then boxing fans are in for a Christmas treat.

“It’s going to be a World War” said bantamweight Clairmonte Gibson who is set to match gloves on the ‘Sons of Champions’ card with exciting young prospect, Keevin Allicock. Gibson lost a points decision to the Commonwealth Youth Silver medalist last month at the National Open and is out for revenge…..