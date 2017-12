Defending champion Colts and Linden unit Victory Valley Royals, will battle in the final of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, following semi-final wins on Saturday.

Colts crushed Kobras 98-43 to clinch their second consecutive final at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue. Shelroy Thomas top scored with 23 points, while Shane Webster recorded a double of 18 points, 12 rebounds.

The next best scorer with 16 points was Delon LaRose, while Stanton Rose added eight points. For Kobras, Carlos Edwards played a lone hand with a game high 24 points, while Mark Richards added seven points.

Meanwhile, Royals edged ….