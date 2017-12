NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks will face-off in the final of the New Era Entertainment/Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship tomorrow, following semi-final wins on Saturday.

Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard-court, Linden in front of a large crowd, NK Ballers overcame fierce rival Silver Bullets in a marathon battle via a 15-13 scoreline.

The star-studded NK Ballers outfit, which featured Travis Best between the uprights, was led by a five-goal blitz from captain and experienced forward Rawle Gittens.

The next best scorer with a ….