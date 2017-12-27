Colts retain crown

Defending champion Colts successfully retained their Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, edging Linden unit Victory Valley Royals 85-83 on Sunday.
Hosted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Shelroy Thomas accumulated 28 points, five steals and two blocks in the win, while Dave Causway added 12 points, six assists and Stanton Rose tallied 12 points, five rebounds.
Shane Webster supported with 11 points, five rebounds, while Dennis Niles, Dane Kendall and Kurt English added eight, six and six points respectively…..
Cook continues England fightback after Stoneman falls
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Australia spinner Nathan Lyon removed opener Mark Stoneman cheaply but Alastair Cook continued England’s fightback as the tourists cruised to 72 for one at tea on day two of the fourth Ashes test last night.
Finch, Imad back at the top in latest T20I rankings
(ICC) Australia opener Aaron Finch and Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim are the top-ranked batsman and bowler, respectively, in the latest MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings which were updated after the series between India and Sri Lanka that the home side won 3-0 in Mumbai on Sunday.
Western Tigers ousted
Western Tigers became the first major casualty of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, losing to Grove Hi-Tech 2-1 on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
Milerock, GDF move into Super 16 football semis
Milerock and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) earned their semi-final berths in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, defeating Den Amstel and Winners Connection respectively on Monday.
Windies swept again after depressing collapse
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, CMC – There was no end in sight to West Indies’ misery after they suffered a depressing 66-run defeat in the rain-ravaged third One-Day International here Boxing Day, to endure the pain of another clean sweep to New Zealand.