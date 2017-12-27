Finch, Imad back at the top in latest T20I rankings

(ICC) Australia opener Aaron Finch and Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim are the top-ranked batsman and bowler, respectively, in the latest MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings which were updated after the series between India and Sri Lanka that the home side won 3-0 in Mumbai on Sunday.

Finch moved up one place as did Windies left-handed opener Evin Lewis, even as Virat Kohli slipped to third position after missing the series due to personal commitments. As players lose two per cent of their rating points for each T20I missed, Kohli, has slipped from 824 points to 776 points.

However, Kohli, who is top-ranked in ODIs and second in Tests, is only eight points behind Finch and four behind Lewis…..