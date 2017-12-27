Lehmann to step down as Australia coach after 2019 Ashes

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Darren Lehmann will step down as Australia coach after the 2019 Ashes series in England, he told Fox Sports on Monday.
The 47-year-old, who took the job in 2013, will lead Australia’s World Cup defence in England before they attempt to win an away Ashes series for the first time since 2001.
“That will be it,” Lehmann said. “It will be a case of too much time, too much travel.
“I’ve really enjoyed the role and am loving it,” added Lehmann, who played 27 tests and 117 one-day internationals for Australia as a prolific middle-order batsman.
“We’ll just get to that point and work out what we do from there.”
Australia clinched the current series against England last week with victory by an innings and 41 runs in the third test in Perth.
The fourth test starts on Tuesday in Melbourne.
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Australia spinner Nathan Lyon removed opener Mark Stoneman cheaply but Alastair Cook continued England’s fightback as the tourists cruised to 72 for one at tea on day two of the fourth Ashes test last night.
(ICC) Australia opener Aaron Finch and Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim are the top-ranked batsman and bowler, respectively, in the latest MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings which were updated after the series between India and Sri Lanka that the home side won 3-0 in Mumbai on Sunday.
Western Tigers became the first major casualty of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, losing to Grove Hi-Tech 2-1 on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
Milerock and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) earned their semi-final berths in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, defeating Den Amstel and Winners Connection respectively on Monday.
Defending champion Colts successfully retained their Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, edging Linden unit Victory Valley Royals 85-83 on Sunday.