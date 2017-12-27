Milerock, GDF move into Super 16 football semis

Milerock and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) earned their semi-final berths in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, defeating Den Amstel and Winners Connection respectively on Monday.
Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Bourda, Milerock downed Den Amstel 3-1. Denzil Fordyce handed the home side the lead, compliments of a 32nd minute strike.
The visitors fired back to level proceedings, as Gideon Payne found the back of the net in the 47th minute…..
Cook continues England fightback after Stoneman falls
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Australia spinner Nathan Lyon removed opener Mark Stoneman cheaply but Alastair Cook continued England’s fightback as the tourists cruised to 72 for one at tea on day two of the fourth Ashes test last night.
Finch, Imad back at the top in latest T20I rankings
(ICC) Australia opener Aaron Finch and Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim are the top-ranked batsman and bowler, respectively, in the latest MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings which were updated after the series between India and Sri Lanka that the home side won 3-0 in Mumbai on Sunday.
Western Tigers ousted
Western Tigers became the first major casualty of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Super 16 Year-end Classic’, losing to Grove Hi-Tech 2-1 on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
Colts retain crown
Defending champion Colts successfully retained their Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, edging Linden unit Victory Valley Royals 85-83 on Sunday.
Windies swept again after depressing collapse
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, CMC – There was no end in sight to West Indies’ misery after they suffered a depressing 66-run defeat in the rain-ravaged third One-Day International here Boxing Day, to endure the pain of another clean sweep to New Zealand.