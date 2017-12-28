Allicock batters Gibson

If you are a fan of boxing then the place to be on ‘Boxing Day’ was the National Gymnasium. There, some of Guyana’s brightest prospects put on a dazzling display of fireworks. Keevin Allicock proved to be the key igniter.
The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist dominated Clairmonte Gibson in their rematch which headlined the sizzling card dubbed ‘Sons of Champions’.
Doing his best imitation of a computer mouse, the 18-year-old Allicock cut and pasted Gibson over three rounds of brutal pugilism, improving to a personal 2-0 against the Guyana Defence Force product…..
Local pugilists to take on Venezuelans
In what is being dubbed a patriotic battle for country pride, Venezu-elans will square off against Guyanese fighters on January 20 card which will also feature Elton Dharry, a world-class contender undefeated in his last 16 fights joining Dexter Gonsalves, Guyana’s current Lightweight champion, who narrowly lost a decision to world-ranked DeMarcus Corley in his last outing.
Joint winner named in Linden Futsal
The New Era Entertainment/ Mohamed Enterprise Futsal Championship, was jointly awarded to NK Ballers and Hard-Knocks/ Board Money on Tuesday, following a combination of heavy rainfall and crowd encroachment at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden.
GT Beer football Pouderoyen blitz Zeelugt 14-0
Pouderoyen secured the largest margin of victory in the inaugural GT Beer Yearend Football Championship, swamping Zeelugt 14-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, on Tuesday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Marques, Dharry, Gonsalves preparing for title shots
Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry and Dexter ‘The Cobra’ Gonsalves will all be in action next month in warm up bouts with the ultimate goal of clinching Commonwealth and World titles later in 2018.
Guyana Cup Rematch horseracing postponed indefinitely
The ‘Guyana Cup Rematch’ horse race fixture which was scheduled to run off on Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club has been postponed indefinitely.