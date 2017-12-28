Allicock batters Gibson

If you are a fan of boxing then the place to be on ‘Boxing Day’ was the National Gymnasium. There, some of Guyana’s brightest prospects put on a dazzling display of fireworks. Keevin Allicock proved to be the key igniter.

The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist dominated Clairmonte Gibson in their rematch which headlined the sizzling card dubbed ‘Sons of Champions’.

Doing his best imitation of a computer mouse, the 18-year-old Allicock cut and pasted Gibson over three rounds of brutal pugilism, improving to a personal 2-0 against the Guyana Defence Force product…..